Many folks across the Gulf Coast question their furniture's warranty. Our friend Tom at Barrow Fine Furniture has the answers to your warranty questions. He explained that the warranty is different for every manufacturer and every piece of furniture.
Barrow Fine Furniture now offers an extended warranty that you can purchase with your new furniture! For more information, visit their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.