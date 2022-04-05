Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Airport Boulevard

A man driving a motorcycle died in a crash on Airport Boulevard Monday evening.
A man driving a motorcycle died in a crash on Airport Boulevard Monday evening.(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man driving a motorcycle died in a crash on Airport Boulevard Monday evening.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. on Airport between Azalea Road and University Boulevard.

Mobile Police said the motorcycle was heading east on Airport when a car pulled out of Thrift Street attempting to head west on Airport, police said. The motorcycle crashed into the left side of the car.

The man driving the motorcycle died and a passenger on the bike was injured. The driver of the car was not hurt.

Names have not been released by investigators.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Morgan Daniel Barnhill
Bond set at $500,000 for man suspected of killing with a shovel
Dominique Goodson has been taken into custody.
Kidnapped infant found in Montgomery; mother in custody
Opponents of gambling are the lucky ones this legislative session, as all four of the lottery...
Gambling legislation fails to pass through Alabama legislature, again
Spring Breakers keeping eye on the weather
Spring Breakers keeping eye on the weather