Motorcyclist killed in crash on Airport Boulevard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man driving a motorcycle died in a crash on Airport Boulevard Monday evening.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. on Airport between Azalea Road and University Boulevard.

Mobile Police said the motorcycle was heading east on Airport when a car pulled out of Thrift Street attempting to head west on Airport, police said. The motorcycle crashed into the left side of the car.

The man driving the motorcycle died and a passenger on the bike was injured. The driver of the car was not hurt.

Names have not been released by investigators.

