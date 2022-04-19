Advertise With Us
Metaverse controller lets you touch objects in VR

By Lenise Ligon
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Let’s just say this latest device is far more realistic than a traditional controller joystick.

The SpinOcchio, so says it’s developer, aims to accurately recreate virtual experiences and make the users experience more real.

The device was developed by researchers from the Korean Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, MAKInteract lab.

The SpinOcchio reportedly uses a spin process to recreate the sense of touch in the Metaverse.

The developers say the controller can give the slipping and thickness of virtual items sitting between two fingers--providing a more realistic experience from virtual actions such as pottery and others.

But just how did the researchers create this gadget?

First, they determined the haptic (or touch) discrimination threshold for skin slip. Then, using those results, they tested how “haptic realism of motion and thickness is perceived with varying visual cues in VR.”

The SpinOcchio will launch in late April at the ACM CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems.

CHI 2022 is structured as a Hybrid-Onsite full conference from April 30–May 5 in New Orleans, LA.

