Mobile Police: Gunman “Stretches” to Shoot at Ex-Girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police say a guy went to great lengths to shoot into a rental truck, carrying his ex-girlfriend. This is 29 year old Jonathan Salter. Earlier this month, investigators say Salter spotted his “ex” in the cab of the truck with two other guys, near St Stephens Road and Seal Street. He pulled alongside the truck in his car, then leaned as far as he could from the driver’s side, stretching himself across the passenger seat, to shoot at the truck from the passenger window, according to police. He sprayed the vehicle with gunfire, but missed the woman. Instead, he hit one of the guys in the truck in the leg. Salter sped off, the trio in the truck flagged down a patrol car to get help for the shooting victim. He was treated for a non-life-threatening wound. Salter hasn’t been seen, since.

Take another look at Salter’s mug shot. He’s described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 158 pounds. He’s now facing 2nd Degree Assault Charges, and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle. Investigators tell us he has a prior history of doing that.

Someone reading this right now can help get Salter off the streets. Call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don’t have to leave your name when you make the call.

