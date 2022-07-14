Prichard Police holds news conference to discuss investigation into murder of Randon Lee

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Less than 24 hours after a murder victim’s grandfather expressed his frustration with investigators, the Prichard Police Department responded.

Chief Walter Knight called a news conference on Thursday afternoon to discuss the investigation into the killing of Randon Lee.

The 18-year-old was shot and killed three weeks ago at a gas station in Prichard. Detectives said he met up with two people to sell them marijuana when he was shot.

Police said they have identified persons of interest in the case, but no one has been arrested. On Wednesday, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office told FOX10 News it was waiting on more evidence from Prichard PD to file charges in the case.

FOX10 News obtained surveillance video of the incident that shows the alleged gunman. Detectives asked FOX10 News to not release the video because it could hinder their investigation. At this point, FOX10 News is honoring Prichard’s request and is not airing or posting the video to the public.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call Prichard Police.

Lee’s mother is Ophelia Nichols. She runs a popular TikTok account shoelover99, and is known affectionately by her followers as Mama Tot. The murder case has attracted attention from across the country due to her notoriety.

