MPD: Woman suffers life-threatening injury in Partridge Street shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a Thursday evening shooting that sent a woman to the hospital with a life-threatening injury, authorities said.

The incident happened about 6:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of Partridge Street.

Police said no one is currently in custody in connection with the shooting.

FOX10 News is working to get additional details and will have more information once it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.