Fishing tournament organized to help Satsuma girl

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the better part of a month -- 8-Year-old Lila Rogers has been hospitalized in New Orleans.

“She has her good days and bad days. I talked to her just a little bit ago and she was smiling and she was feeling pretty good today,” said Bertha Cooley, Lila’s grandmother.

Cooley says it was earl April when the Satsuma second grader had to be rushed to the hospital.

“She got sick during the night and the next day they took her to the ER and she had pneumonia -- both lungs full of fluid -- and her kidneys were not working,” recalled Cooley.

She was life-flighted to New Orleans with ANCA -- a rare autoimmune condition -- which is attacking her kidney function. In the past week she’s been undergoing chemotherapy to get it under control and is now on dialysis -- working towards a kidney transplant.

“We’ve got plenty of support and we could use more... Always,” said Cooley.

And they’re getting it -- friends of the family -- along with the Bank Boyz -- are holding a fishing tournament and kayak raffle ($10 per raffle ticket -- raffle 10am - 1pm) this coming Saturday (May 6th) at Dead Lake Marina.

“Just the community trying to help out one another -- if it was your kid -- I would do the same thing -- just like if it was mine,” said Alan Jones, friend of the family.

It doesn’t cost much to help: $10 bream tournament for the kids. $15 bass tournament entry fee for the adults.

“We’re just trying to get that baby girl going... She’s got a long fight, and we’re going to help her every way we can to get through it,” said Jones.

The family has already received a $500 donation from the Ty Foundation. Cooley is thankful for the support and says her t-shirt says it all -- “In This Family Nobody Fights Alone.”

“It’s amazing -- it’s overwhelming actually. Because we never thought we would get anything like this for her. She’s a good little girl -- she’s sweet, she’s beautiful, and we love her and everybody is going to do what we can to help her,” said Cooley.

If you’d like to take part in the fishing tournament -- it’ this coming Saturday (May 6th) at Dead Lake Marina.

They’ll start signing people up at 5 a.m. and hope to have everyone in the water by 7 a.m. -- with weigh-in at Noon.

Click here to donate a gofundme account.

