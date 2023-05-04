MCSO task force tackling several cases of internet crimes against children

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is confronting internet crimes against children.

Since the launch of the ICAC task force in February, MCSO says they’ve made three arrests with 15 charges of the creation and release of child pornographic materials.

So far, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch says he’s pleased with the progress in the fight against youth exploitation.

“It’s a real successful program. When I was approached about putting an actual unit together, I was astounded at the volume of people here in Mobile and Baldwin County that choose to either view or share child pornography,” he said.

“There have been dozens of search warrants that have been executed based on intel. Sometimes, you don’t necessarily find what you are looking for because these people are tech-savvy. Again, those numbers are just the arrests. They’ve done dozens and dozens of search warrants,” added Sheriff Burch.

The most recent arrest was 56-year-old David Bryant Utsey of Mobile.

“He was a target for quite some time, and so it was a case that was building,” explained Sheriff Burch. “Upon his arrest, there were additional materials found. It was also found that he was not only viewing but also distributing and sharing those images with others. Those others will ultimately be arrested as well.”

Sheriff Burch says their work is just getting started.

“The volume of cases that they get-- I’m ultimately going to have to add some more people to that unit. There’s currently four people assigned to it,” he stated. “They’re currently working about 45 to 50 active cases right now and that’s four people trying to do that.”

Meanwhile, the Child Advocacy Center, a local organization focused on protecting minors, says they’re applauding the diligence of the task force.

“I think it’s gonna be really good because we know those types of crimes are on the rise,” said Andy Wynne, Executive Director of the Child Advocacy Center. “The amount of damage these people can do to kids can turn out to be lifelong, particularly if children don’t receive any help. And a lot of them suffer for years because they’re the ones led to believe they created it, they’re the reason for it. The reality is it’s not- it’s the adults. I hope they catch bus loads of them.”

Sheriff Burch adds that victims of child pornography are typically more prone to drug abuse and overdose deaths. He says the task force won’t stop until they get those offenders off the streets.

