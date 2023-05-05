Another man denied bond under Aniah’s Law, 4th for Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Another man was denied bond under Aniah’s Law, making him the 4th for Mobile County.

Monday, the Mobile County District Attorney’s office filed a motion to hold Jaymon Johnson for his alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting in March, killing 34-year-old Dajarra Jackson and grazing a 14-year-old boy.

He’s charged with murder, assault, burglary, and reckless endangerment related to that Partridge Street shooting.

Johnson’s attorney, Will Alford said Thursday’s ruling, which will keep his client in jail, is a tough one.

“We were hoping the bond would be granted,” said Alford. “We believe that the court could have fashioned conditions on his bond that would have allowed for him to be released and ensured his presence and the safety of the community, obviously. Given the decision, the court disagreed, and obviously we respect that decision.”

Three other men in Mobile County were also denied bond under Aniah’s Law this year.

Darius rower allegedly opened fire at the Wal-Mart on the Beltline back in December. Thomas Thomas Jr. is accused of the mass shooting in downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve. John McCarroll is accused of shooting at the Paparazzi Night Club on Dauphin Street in November.

Aniah’s Law is named after Aniah Blanchard, a 19-year-old kidnapped in Auburn and murdered in 2019. Her accused killer was on out bond on different, prior violent offenses.

The law allows judges to deny bail to defendant’s they believe could continue violent offenses while out on bond.

Alford said the state now presents the case to a grand jury.

A trial date may not be set for years.

