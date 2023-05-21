Alabama political leaders discuss the end of Title 42 immigration policy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A policy that kept immigrants from illegally crossing the border during the pandemic has ended. Alabama lawmakers say they’re worried.

With COVID cases declining across the nation, the Biden Administration officially ended the COVID-19 public health emergency last week.

But some Alabama officials are worried there will be harsh consequences. The end of the COVID-19 public health emergency also meant the end of Title 42. The policy was put in place in 2020 to prevent illegal crossings over the southern border and prevent the spread of COVID.

“We have significant concerns about what’s going on at the border, principally around the issue of fentanyl, and making sure that we can keep those drugs off the streets,” said Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

While some Democrats appear split on the issue, the Mobile County Democratic Executive Committee is taking a firm stance. The group says the end of Title 42 quote, “presents significant challenges to our nation.” Chairman Ben Harris also said quote “We believe in an America that is open to all where all can achieve their dreams.”

Harris was NOT able to provide details on how the group plans to support immigrants. However, Attorney General Marshall spoke about what his office and other Alabama officials are doing to prevent a surge in migrants at the border.

“…was pleased to know that Governor Ivey has committed some of our National Guard to be able to facilitate and assist what Texas is doing to be able to secure the border across all of that connection to Mexico. And then also really going to work with my Republican colleagues across the country in ensuring that the Biden administration is enforcing the immigration laws as Congress intended,” said Attorney General Marshall.

Sending troops to the border is a solution the Mobile County Democratic Executive Committee says they’re against, as they praise Democratic lawmakers who have called out the Biden Administration for doing so.

