A new dating app is looking to give you some more options when it comes to looking for love. It's called S'More.

Founder and CEO Adam Cohen-Aslatei describes the app as the world's first anti-superficial dating app that puts character and personality first.

The term S'More, referring to daters looking for more than a pretty face, something a little more substantial.

Cohen-Aslatei explains S'More is different than other dating apps in the marketplace because fosters real relationships at the onset.

"The problem is very few opportunities lead to any real matches…because often times those apps are based on whether you're hot, or not...it’s all based on eye candy rather than real conversations."

S'More aims to get daters find the perfect match by getting to know a person first; it encourages users to interact like they would in the real world and get to know a person, and their interests.

"On S'More you get to hear a person’s voice and interact with them before you dismiss them, before you make a judgement on someone based on a headshot."

To make sure connections aren't superficial, users pictures are blurred. Potential daters can't see full pictures of a person they're interested in until they've had some real interaction with that person.

"Instead of just turning on your camera and seeing the other person... on Smore you can’t actually see the person…the image is revealed over time."

S’More verifies its users’ profiles to reduce instances of catfishing and other bad-faith actions, gives users a behavior score to encourage positive activity, and they are integrating with Amazon’s new AI “Recognition” technology to further protect its community. Moreover, the team recently launched S'MoreTV, a celebrity video service that connects daters based on similar content interests.

Try your luck at finding summer love with S'More, and read more about the app by clicking here. It's a free download on iTunes.