MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Fire-Rescue rushed to the scene of a crash on Halls Mill Road where a car overturned in a creek Friday, claiming the life of a 69-year-old man.

The accident happened around 7:30 p.m.

A man was pulled from that car. Paramedics did try to resuscitate the victim and but authorities said the man died from his injuries, authorities said.