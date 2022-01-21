MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Fire-Rescue rushed to the scene of a crash on Halls Mill Road where a car overturned in a creek Friday, claiming the life of a 69-year-old man.
The accident happened around 7:30 p.m.
A man was pulled from that car. Paramedics did try to resuscitate the victim and but authorities said the man died from his injuries, authorities said.
