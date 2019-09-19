MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Patriot Flag will be displayed at the battleship USS Alabama today, Sept. 19, 2019, in Mobile to honor the fallen.
The large American flag -- which measures 28 by 60.5 feet and weighs 50 pounds -- is touring the nation on a 50-month journey visiting every state. The mission began on the 15th Anniversary of 9/11 when the flag was displayed at all three locations that were attacked.
The flag has been deployed at 37 capitols as of June 2019, as well as significant monuments, memorials and landmarks. Some of these include: Omaha Beach Normandy for the 75th Anniversary, Old Faithful – Yellow Stone National Park, Mount Rushmore, Valley Forge, The Lincoln Memorial, The WWII Memorial – The National Mall, Independence Hall, The George Washington Monument, The George Washington Mansion, The Unisphere - NYC, Times Square, Grand Central Station NYC, Fort McHenry, The Alamo, and the John F. Kennedy Memorial and The Patriot Flag was unfurled at Pearl Harbor on the 75th anniversary of the attack on December 7, 2016.
Organizers say the tour is happening to honor the men and women who made the supreme sacrifice for their country and to preserve freedom. They say it serves to thank and show respect for the men and women on the job today keeping American safe and preserving their freedom.
The flag will be unfurled, with an assist from Mobile Fire-Rescue firefighters -- at 3 p.m. at Battleshhip Memorial Park.
For more information about The Patriot Flag, go to www.thepatriotflag.us.
