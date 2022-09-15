Daphne business owners express concerns over new development

Daphne, Ala. (WALA) - Jubilee Courtyard in the heart of downtown Daphne will soon be home to new development.

But the owners of “Downtown Cigars” and “Kitchen on Main” tell FOX10 it could create major issues for their respective businesses.

“They’re talking about a two-story building. That’s going to take away from what our clients are used to experiencing here. It’s going to make this small building look even smaller,” Downtown Cigars owner Antonio Notarangelo said.

“If they do any construction, it’s going to fall over onto my deck. If people don’t sit on my deck when it’s pretty, I lose those tables. I only have 10 tops in my restaurant. 10 seats. If I lose any seats and I have 12 employees, how do I keep my restaurant going?” Kitchen on Main” owner Dorothy Overstreet said.

Both owners told us the park is visited by residents daily and is packed during parts of the year.

And if a new building were to be built there, it could be the opposite of what the city wants. Which is to revitalize the area.

“It’s just not ideal. You have businesses and then you have residential on top. The residential is going to have smoke from us coming up to the window units. Then you’re going to have bands on the weekends and at night. What kind of quality of life are we talking about here?” Notarangelo said.

Still, they want to be clear. They’re not opposed to development; they just want a different location.

“I love the idea. I love the growth. I love the concept of getting bigger and better and modernizing. It’s all good stuff. I just don’t think a 20 by 100-foot building or location is the right place,” Notarangelo said.

“Is there another place for this? Because we are all about growth and commerce. We want it to happen. It’s a great area, but it’s a historic area,” Overstreet said.

The city approved a ground lease for the property back in December.

