Gulf Coast Spotlight: Skeletons for St. Jude

The following information was provided by event organizers:

Brittany and Ronny Reeves’ love for Halloween helped them become involved with this particular fundraiser. They have participated with skeletons for St. Jude fundraiser for the past 2 years. Their goal is to bring awareness to this fundraiser, in order to raise donation for St. Jude research hospital.

Skeleton for St. Jude fundraiser started in 2020 by Jeff Robertson of Holly Springs, NC. In 2021, with the help of social media, he was able to expand the fundraiser nationwide.

In 2021, the fundraiser raised over $150,000 donations for St. Jude’s. That included a $45,000 donation from the Home Depot. This year we are aiming to raise over $250,000. They have currently raised almost $70,000 nationwide.

