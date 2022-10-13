Family searches for answers as Mobile nightclub shooting becomes murder investigation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nearly a month after gunfire erupted at a nightclub on Azalea Road, the case now has become a murder investigation and the victim’s family members continue to search for answers.

Mobile police confirmed Thursday that Derrick Shavers, “Day Day” to his loved ones, has died from his wounds. Relatives said he passed away over the weekend after battling to stay alive in intensive care.

Family members planned a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. across the street from the Bank Nightlife club.

“So many people are inquiring about Derrick,” said his aunt, who asked not to be identified. “We call him ‘Day Day.’ We just want to gather together to remember, show our love and appreciation for everyone, give everyone else a chance to get together with Derrick’s family to show their love and appreciation for him and his life.”

The aunt said Shavers was at the Bank club on Sept. 17, just trying to have a good time and relax at the end of the workweek. At about 2:30 the next morning, shots rang out inside the club. Relatives say Shavers was hit five times.

Cpl. Katrina Frazier, a Mobile police spokeswoman, said investigators have made no arrests and have no suspects. She repeated a call for anyone with information to come forward.

“Hoping people do the right thing, because it could have been their loved one,” she said.

Shavers’ aunt said he was a single parent who desperately wanted to overcome his injuries so he could take care of his son. Since the shooting, the family has questioned the club’s security and expressed frustration over the seeming lack of progress in the investigation. Last week, the family went to Mobile police headquarters looking for answers.

“We definitely want the public to come forward,” the aunt said. “Someone saw something, knows something, and it really doesn’t matter how small the information that you have, just reach out to Mobile Police Department or to our family.”

She added that the family has heard many different stories about what happened at the club. She said they will leave it to law enforcement investigators.

“This past week, we have talked to other officers about Derrick’s case,” she said. “‘Cause he did pass away, it’s a whole new ballgame now.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.