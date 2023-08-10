Family speaking out after mother of four killed during domestic violence standoff in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the first time, the family of a woman shot to death by her boyfriend is speaking out.

Malinda Robertson was killed Monday night at a Mobile apartment complex on Wagner Street.

Her boyfriend, Milton Farris, was arrested hours later.

Mobile Police surrounded the Townhouse Square Apartments and say Farris barricaded himself inside.

A brief domestic violence standoff followed and Farris got away. He was arrested hours later.

Now, the family of Robertson is doing everything they can to stay strong.

They say Malinda is leaving behind four beautiful children.

Despite the tragedy, they say nothing will stop them from keeping Malinda’s name alive.

Robertson’s sister Lawanda Drinkard says there’s nothing Farris can do to bring them down.

“For you just to take her life as if she didn’t matter it’s heartbreaking,” Drinkard said. “But you have not broken our family, you have not broken our spirits, and you will not win.”

Robertson’s sisters all rushed to her apartment to find out what happened.

“My older sister Princess called me and she said it was her,” Drinkard said. “And then I realized that one of my youngest sisters was gone forever.”

According to 911 transcripts, one of her children called 911 saying she needed help.

Robertson’s other sister, Daisy Drinkard, says she died saving her children.

“I just want everybody to know that she did die protecting her daughter, she did,” Drinkard said. “She gave her life to protect her kids.”

According to jail records, Farris has a long history of domestic violence arrests.

Her other sister Princess Cooper wishes they could have done something to stop this.

“People say that it’s hard, I can’t do this. And I know in Malinda’s defense her’s was if I do try to leave he gone find me he gone kill me anyway,” Cooper said. “But there are ways to get out of that situation. Just try your best to just get as much help as you can.”

Robertson’s mother Wanda Drinkard says they just want to remember her for the beautiful spirit she had.

“Please be careful and watch your children. And protect them and listen to them when they talk to you,” Drinkard said. “She’s an angel. She’s beautiful and we got four reminders.”

The family has created a Go Fund Me to help with Malinda’s expenses.

Farris is being held on no bond at Metro Jail, because he was already on a diversion program for previous crimes.

Domestic violence situations can happen in any household, at any time. If you or anyone you know is in any kind of danger, here is a number you can call. Its 251-342-8994.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.