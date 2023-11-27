Advertise With Us
Hire One

Prichard: 1 woman killed, another wounded during an apparent drive-by shooting Thanksgiving weekend

By Ariel Mallory
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating a Thanksgiving weekend shooting that claimed the life of one woman and wounded another early Sunday morning.

According to Prichard police, officers responded to the 700 block of Sweeney Lane after reports of several gunshots shortly after midnight.

Investigators say an unidentified person or persons drove up to the location and fired a barrage of bullets and took off.

One struck the victim, 46-year-old Jovinni McKeller, who died.

Another victim in her 30s or 40s was also struck taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

According to Lt. Robert Martin, a gathering/celebration was happening at the location which is why the women were there.

Police said they believe this to be a case of mistaken identity, and don’t believe the two women were the intended targets.

Lt. Martin says this is the second recent shooting in Prichard that has claimed the life of an innocent person.

Earlier this month, a shooting at a Prichard gas station claimed the life of 58-year-old Valentino Arso.

Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified

No arrests have been made in Arso’s case.

Police ask if you have any information on either of these cases contact Prichard Police.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in...
Family member says Prichard grandmother accused of killing grandson, may have acted in self-defense
McDonald’s in Fairhope destroyed by Thanksgiving fire
Baldwin County crews dispatched three times to fire at Fairhope McDonald’s
Controversial priest Alex Crow marries young woman who went to Italy with him
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile PD: 1 shot on Dauphin Island Parkway
Expect cooler weather for Thanksgiving weekend.
Cooler weather on the way

Latest News

Even though it's not a city project, the Mobile City Council voted to pitch in $45,000 to make...
Work begins to improve railroad crossing on Michigan Avenue
The Orthopedic Group P.C.
The Orthopaedic Group welcomes Dr. Scott Glenzer
16 of the best teams in the country are competing for the title of National Champion
NAIA Women’s Soccer Championship underway in Foley
Charles Salvatore Zito ... sentenced to probation on pipe bomb charge.
Judge sentences 78-year-old Theodore man to probation for possession of homemade bombs