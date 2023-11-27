Prichard: 1 woman killed, another wounded during an apparent drive-by shooting Thanksgiving weekend

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating a Thanksgiving weekend shooting that claimed the life of one woman and wounded another early Sunday morning.

According to Prichard police, officers responded to the 700 block of Sweeney Lane after reports of several gunshots shortly after midnight.

Investigators say an unidentified person or persons drove up to the location and fired a barrage of bullets and took off.

One struck the victim, 46-year-old Jovinni McKeller, who died.

Another victim in her 30s or 40s was also struck taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

According to Lt. Robert Martin, a gathering/celebration was happening at the location which is why the women were there.

Police said they believe this to be a case of mistaken identity, and don’t believe the two women were the intended targets.

Lt. Martin says this is the second recent shooting in Prichard that has claimed the life of an innocent person.

Earlier this month, a shooting at a Prichard gas station claimed the life of 58-year-old Valentino Arso.

Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified

No arrests have been made in Arso’s case.

Police ask if you have any information on either of these cases contact Prichard Police.

