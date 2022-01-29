DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- A year without Mardi Gras has the good times returning like never before on Dauphin Island.

Krewe de la Dauphine had the crowds screaming while the winter weather had them bundling up.

"It feels alright as long as you are sitting in the sun," said one woman.

As the party is just getting started, the spirit is taking over, putting everyone in the Mardi Gras mood.

"Just to be able to hang out with everyone and having a good time. And enjoying the weather and the drinks. The beads, the fun," said one group.

And for paradegoers, especially the kids, there was no shortage of throws.

"I want to get candy," said one little girl.

"Getting parade stuff," said another little girl as she showed us a handful of beads.

"I thought it was pretty nice -- everyone kept throwing these things at me. Caught this one (a huge stuffed animal) here by the throat. Pretty scary," said one young man.

Nah, there's nothing scary about Mardi Gras -- exciting -- yes!!!

"This is our first Mardi Gras parade. What an experience. Super cool," said one couple.

The fun continues next weekend on the island with the Dauphin Island People's Parade Saturday, Feb. 5. Then Friday, Feb. 11, the Conde Cavaliers will get things started here in the Port City.