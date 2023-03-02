Advertise With Us
Jury views body cam video in Nakhla reckless murder trial

Cop on scene of fatal Mobile wreck: ‘Man, he must have been hauling’

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Brendan Kirby
After a legal fight over admissibility, jurors in a Mobile reckless murder trial on Thursday watched police body camera footage of officers and first responders at the scene of a fatal accident in 2020.

Mobile County

The court is seeking applications to replace Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson, who...

Court seeking applications to replace Mobile County judge who died

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brendan Kirby
Lawyers interested in filling a vacancy on the Mobile Cunty Circuit Court bench have until Friday to pick up an application.

Mobile County

Coniah Dubose

MPD asks public’s help locating ‘potentially endangered’ man

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WALA Staff
The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Coniah Dubose, 24, who they said is missing and potentially endangered.

Mobile County

Chickasaw police said one person is in custody following a shooting.

Chickasaw PD: 1 in custody after man shot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WALA Staff
The Chickasaw Police Department said one person is in custody in connection with a shooting that injured a 26-year-old man Thursday.

Mobile County

MPD asking public’s help to find missing teen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WALA Staff
The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Magdalena Riggs, who has been missing since Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

Baldwin County

Daphne undertaking multi-year downtown improvement project

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hal Scheurich
The city of Daphne is looking for ways to make its downtown more appealing to business and walking traffic.

Florida News

Spirit Airlines flight makes emergency landing after battery fire

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJXT Staff
Cellphone video captured by a passenger on the flight shows crew members and passenger Rocco Chirerichella rushing to put out a fire that broke out while the plane was on its way to Orlando.

News

Three-year-old boy diagnosed with rare disease is fighting to get full use of his fingers and toes

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ariel Mallory
His parents are on a journey to gift him with what he lost.

Florida News

Pensacola contestant to take Jeopardy! stage Thursday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Lacey Beasley
This wasn’t the first time she’s been on the show either.

Fugitive Files

Mobile Police: When is a friend not a friend? When they shoot you!

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Byron Day
Demario “Mario” Davis is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds. He’s charged with First Degree Assault and Robbery.
Mobile County

UPDATE: 2 men wanted for questioning in Prichard homicide have been released

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WALA Staff
The Prichard Police Department said Kendarius “Tall Ken” Welch, the second person of interest in the death of Jaylin Foxx, is now in custody.

Mobile County

Witness in reckless murder trial testifies Mobile doctor was driving fast, weaving in traffic

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brendan Kirby
Jurors in former neurosurgeon Jonathan Pishoi Nakhla’s reckless murder trial on Wednesday heard a series of 911 calls that came in after his wrecked off of Interstate 65.

News

Mobile County Public School System approves contract for phase 2 of Miracle League park project

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Daeshen Smith
A year ago, phase one of the project started with crews starting the initial site work. Now that it’s finished, the Mobile County Public School System has approved more than 4 ½ million dollars to start on phase two.

Baldwin County

UPDATE: Person life-flighted after multi-vehicle crash on the Bayway

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WALA Staff
The eastbound lanes of I-10 near mile marker 34 in Baldwin County are blocked and will be closed for some time, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Mobile County

DAR to commemorate Battle of Fort Charlotte

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WALA Staff
Sandra Rackard with the Daughters of the American Revolution discusses ceremony commemorating the Battle of Fort Charlotte.

Mobile County

Project Prom helps students with dresses, accessories

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WALA Staff
Prom season is about to get underway, and Project Prom is ready to help out.

Mobile County

MPD looking for burglary suspect

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Robert Ristaneo
MPD said they are looking for a suspect involved in a robbery and have provided surveillance footage from the incident.

Mobile County

Early morning fire on Old Military Road

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Robert Ristaneo
Mobile Fire and Rescue said they responded to 2300 Old Military Road at approximately 6:02 a.m. in reference to a residence on fire.

Florida News

Okaloosa man sentenced on firearm charges

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
An Okaloosa County man was sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Alabama News

2024 educational budget last to include COVID-19 federal funding

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Gillian Brooks
Last week, the State Department of Education presented its asks for the 2024 educational budget. This is the last budget that includes COVID-19 federal funding.

Politics

Tuberville-sponsored bill goes into effect, increasing military life insurance coverage

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ty Storey
The Supporting Families of the Fallen Act provides an increase of $100,000 to the maximum amount of a policy under the Veterans’ Group Life Insurance (VGLI) and Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (SGLI)

Florida News

ECSO looking for suspect in convenience store robbery

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Robert Ristaneo
ECSO said they are asking the public for any information on a suspect who robbed a convenience store last Monday, Feb. 20.

Mobile County

Two-vehicle crash on Celeste Road claims the life of a young woman

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WALA Staff
Saraland police said Celeste Road has returned to normal traffic flow following crash.

Mobile County

Mobile doctor accused of reckless murder ‘thought he was entitled,’ prosecutor says

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Brendan Kirby
The reckless murder trial of a former Mobile neurosurgeon started Wednesday with two very different pictures of the defendant.

Mississippi News

Winning lottery ticket sold in Biloxi

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By WLOX Staff
According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the ticket matched all five numbers from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing,

Mobile County

MPD: Woman stabs man during argument

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST
|
By WALA Staff
A 44 year-old woman faces a second-degree domestic violence charge after Mobile police say she stabbed a man during an argument.

Mobile County

UPDATE: Escaped inmate caught

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST
|
By WALA Staff
Treundous Qwavon Davis, who escaped from the Mobile Community-Based Facility in Prichard, has been captured,

Alabama News

Pack of dogs attacks and kills 65-year-old man

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST
|
By WBRC Staff and Debra Worley
A 65-year-old man in Alabama died after being attacked by dogs Tuesday morning, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Mobile County

Mobile woman accused of stabbing another woman in alleged road rage incident

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST
|
By WALA Staff
An alleged road rage incident led to a woman being stabbed Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Baldwin County

Gulf Shores paid parking season begins with price increase

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST
|
By Stephen Moody
Today officially begins the paid parking season in Gulf Shores and those looking to enjoy a beach day will have to pay a little bit more

News

Watch FOX10 News LIVE

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST
|
By WALA Staff
FOX10 News livestream

Baldwin County

Mobile PD investigating overnight homicide on Heron Drive

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST
|
By WALA Staff
Officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 1500 block of Heron Drive. Upon arrival, they discovered a 50-year-old male lying on the roadway with a gunshot wound.

Alabama News

Alabama customers continue to ask questions after nationwide closure of American Car Center

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:13 AM CST
|
By Matthew King
The nationwide company American Car Center folded last week, leaving buyers from the locations in North Alabama worried about what happens next.

Mobile County

Here’s what the prosecution and defense can and cannot say during Mobile reckless murder trial

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:08 AM CST
|
By Brendan Kirby
The trial of Jonathan Pishoi Nakhla, which kicks off Wednesday, will follow a set of rules laid out this week by the judge.

Alabama News

President Joe Biden coming to Selma on Sunday

Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST
|
By WSFA 12 News Staff
The White House has confirmed President Joe Biden will travel to Alabama to take part in the 58th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Mobile County

ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week later

Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST
|
By Ariel Mallory
Two people were killed in a fiery crash on Highway 98.

Mobile County

Man suspected of multiple vehicle break-ins arrested

Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:06 PM CST
|
By Robert Ristaneo
MPD said they arrested a man early this morning who they believe is linked to several vehicle break-ins at the Yester Oaks Apartment Complex.

Mobile County

No charges for opposing driver in crash that killed a Mobile runner

Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:49 PM CST
|
By Lacey Beasley
Victor Birch, 61, was killed in a head-on collision last year. FOX10 News learned the person driving the other car will not face any charges, for now.

Mobile County

Grand Bay man arrested for child pornography

Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:35 PM CST
|
By Lacey Beasley
According to jail records, Daniel Holloman’s criminal history dates back 40 years ago.

Mississippi News

Governor Tate Reeves signs bill banning gender-affirming care into law

Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST
|
By Courtney Ann Jackson
You may have heard about other states working to ban care for transgender young people. As of Tuesday, you can add Mississippi to that list. And it’s an issue drawing strong emotions from both sides.

Florida News

Florida Senate to take up bill on rent control

Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST
|
By Mike Rogers
Florida Senate to take up bill on rent control.

Mobile County

Jury picked to hear evidence in trial of former Mobile neurosurgeon charged in fatal wreck

Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST
|
By Brendan Kirby
Mobile County prosecutors and defense lawyers on Tuesday picked a jury for the reckless murder trial of a former neurosurgeon charged with reckless murder in the death of a medical student who died in high-speed wreck in 2020.

Alabama News

Alabama, 4 other states prevail in suit to block Equal Rights Amendment certification

Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST
|
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall hailed Tuesday’s ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit as “a significant victory for the rule of law.”

Mobile County

MCA to begin taking applications for help with heating bills

Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST
|
By WALA Staff
Mobile Community Action Inc. will begin accepting applications on Wednesday for its Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Alabama News

Alabama joins 24 states in lawsuit against Environmental Protection Agency

Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST
|
By WBRC Staff
Alabama joined 24 states in a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Tuesday, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s office.

Mobile County

Tax filing deadline extended for declared disaster areas in Alabama

Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST
|
By WSFA 12 News Staff
The Alabama Department of Revenue is granting filing and payment extensions to taxpayers directly affected by January’s storms.

Mississippi News

SCAM WARNING: SNAP recipients targeted for account information, PIN

Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST
|
By WLOX Staff
There's currently an active phishing scam making the rounds with text messages asking for EBT card numbers and PINs.

Baldwin County

Orange Beach announces beach closure ahead of spring break

Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST
|
By Robert Ristaneo
The City of Orange Beach announced that the Alabama Point East section of the beach by the Perdido Pass Bridge is now closed to the public.

Mobile County

MPD investigating a robbery at Circle K off Airport Blvd.

Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST
|
By Robert Ristaneo
MPD said they are investigating a robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning at the Circle K gas station located at 6900 Airport Boulevard.

Mobile County

Mobile mayor pitches $1.5 million plan to help DA cut backlog

Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST
|
By Brendan Kirby
A proposal by Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson to contribute $1.5 million to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office would cut a backlog that built up during the COVID-19 pandemic, a top aide said Tuesday.