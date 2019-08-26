Bay Minette breaks in new sportsplex

The City of Bay Minette enjoying its new Sportsplex, as they’ve already hosting several tournaments since it’s gates opened this summer.
The Sportsplex is just across the street from the Bay Minette Middle School and features four 300 ft softball fields, batting cages and a two story concession stand.
The new complex opened in June, but has already hosted more than 50 teams and several tournaments like the recreation department adult softball league, Gulf Coast Sports Rec-USSSA State Tournament, as well as the Rebecca Newsom Benefit, WSL Men’s Tournament and the Dana Bryars Memorial Tournament.
Officials say they are happy to be bringing in money to the local economy, by drawing teams from all over the region, but more importantly, to be able to give back to locals with a facility they desperately needed.
“Everybody’s loved it. They’ve all been so excited, we’ve had people out here every night practicing, games, almost every night of the week. So its been really awesome feedback," said Ryleigh Huggins, Assistant Director of the Bay Minette Recreation Department.
Bay Minette Recreation Department tells us they are also currently in talks to bring the ASBA softball league to the Sportsplex.
