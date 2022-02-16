MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- FOX 10 News "Caught in the Act" does it again. Mobile Police identifying a suspect from home surveillance video we showed you Sunday night.
It happened Friday, February 11th in the Kings Ranch subdivision off Moffett Road. The video submitted by a homeowner -- was less than 30 seconds -- but it was enough for an MPD detective to identify the suspect seen helping himself to a neon green men's bike. We're told he even aired the tires with an air compressor before taking off.
On Tuesday -- Mobile Police investigators arrested 38-year-old Matthew Fitzpatrick. According to Metro Jail records -- Fitzpatrick is career criminal. He's now facing a dozen new charges -- accused of hitting up several homes in the neighborhood.
Mobile Police tell us Fitzpatrick had a field day in the subdivision. Of the 12 new charges -- 11 were for unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle.
The arrest is partly because of the video we showed. The surveillance is great quality -- even clear enough to see the suspect was wearing mis-matched shoes.
He's now back in Metro Jail -- a place he's very familiar with -- having been arrested nearly 20 times since 2003 -- mostly for theft and burglary.
Caught in the Act -- it's proof even the shortest of video clips can not only assist investigators but help crack the case.
The victim -- tells us the bike has since been returned. Meanwhile, Fitzpatrick remains jailed with no bond. He has a court hearing scheduled for next Tuesday related to his probation revocation.
