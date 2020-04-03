MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – As the novel coronavirus has spread across Alabama, gun sales have skyrocketed, federal statistics suggest.

The FBI ran 92,652 background checks for gun purchases in the Heart of Dixie last month, up 23 percent from the prior month and 78 percent from March 2019. The average number for the previous five Marches was 52,788.

Andrew Morgan, who works at Holley’s Pawn Shop in Semmes, said the data match his personal experience with customers.

“When people get scared, Americans tend to stick to their guns,” he told FOX10 News.

Morgan said the sales have been a mix of people purchasing guns and folks reclaiming weapons they previously pawned. He said it has been a bright spot in a tough business environment.

“We’ve done a lot of business because of guns,” he said. “Everything else has really slowed down.”

The background checks do not give a precise total of guns sold. A store might run a background check, for instance, only to have the customer decide not to make the purchase. In other cases, a single background check might be performed for the purchase of multiple firearms.

But the law requires background checks for most gun purchases, so it’s a handy proxy for gun sales. And it matches other indications of increasing gun sales. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, for instance reported last month that it had seen a surge in applications for permits to carry concealed pistols – a 50 percent spike from March 9 to March 20 compared to the same time last year.

Brad Williamson, who owns Quint’s Sporting Goods in Saraland, estimated that his gun sales are up 75 percent to 100 percent from a year ago. He said he has seen similar spikes, such as when Barack Obama won the 2008 presidential election, or at times when gun control proposals have received a great deal of media attention.

But Williamson said the current surge outstrips anything he remembers after hurricanes or other natural disasters.

“People are uncomfortable,” he said. “People are scared. That’s what we’re seeing.”

Famously pro-Second Amendment Alabamians have been near the tip of the surge. The background checks in March accounted for roughly 2.5 percent of the national total, even though Alabama has about 1.5 percent of the nation’s population. The 73 percent increase during the first three months of the year compared with the same period last year was the third highest in the country.

But the increase is not just an Alabama phenomenon. Background checks rose by 35 percent nationally during that period and 42 percent from March 2019 to March 2020. Every state except Kentucky saw increases.

The FBI ran 210,308 reports through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. That was the most of any day since the system started in 1998. Half of the 10 busiest days in history occurred in March, which also had the busiest week ever – nearly 1.2 million checks the week of March 16.

Williamson said people have bought handguns, as well as tactical rifles and shotguns from Quint’s. And he said he has seen some first-time buyers, as well. He recalled a young man who came in to buy ammunition for a gun that a family member had given him.

“He said, ‘I’d never though about having a gun before. Now, I feel like I need one,’” he said.