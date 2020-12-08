Finding love in the age of COVID-19 means more people turning to virtual dating. That is according to dating experts.
"When COVID hit, we started to realize, like, I would like to be in lock down with somebody else. Maybe I'd like to quarantine with somebody," said Rachel DeAlto, Match’s chief dating expert, when explaining the increase in online dating apps.
It's been a record-setting past few months for match group which owns apps like Match, Hinge, OKCupid, and Tinder.
The hike in activity has been growing dramatically since the start of the pandemic:
Match group saw a 15% increase in new subscribers over the second quarter of 2020. The company's app alone saw a 40% increase in engagement since march. "That's higher than our typical valentine's day season," DeAlto explained.
On Tinder there were 3 billion swipes the day of March 29, 2020 and this cuffing season...Match group expects more user engagement.
"This year compared to last year...It's been a 20% increase in messages and 30% increase in activity throughout Match in the month of October."
Bumble reports one in three daters on their app are placing bigger emphasis on finding a partner heading into the holiday season, and says in the spring it experienced a 70% rise in video calls.
Match says latest data also reveal a shift in dating mentality--with more people saying they're being more authentic and looking for a serious relationship.
"58% of app daters and these are all singles, not just match users, have shifted towards more intentional dating, which means they're really paying attention to what they're looking for."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.