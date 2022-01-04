Keep track of your dog's health with a new smart collar that promises to work like an Apple Watch does.

It's the brain child of Invoxia, a tech company looking to take the guess work out of monitoring your dog's heart health with the hopes of helping dog owners better monitor their pet's health.

It's just one of the items looking to make a splash at the annual CES.

The company's latest smart collar aims to work for dogs like an apple watch does for humans by keeping track of your pup's vital signs. Plus, time spent barking, eating, drinking, sleeping, walking, and other things.

The collar is unique in that it uses miniature radar sensors that work even on the fluffiest dog.

It uses Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth to track the physical location of your pet incase it gets lost or escapes. Users can also get alerts if their dog has escaped.

To be fair, pet trackers have been around for ages and Invoxia isn't the only pet tech to that can track a dog vital signs. There are also continuous heart rate monitoring EKG vests and the PetPace Smart Collar.

Invoxia plans to release the smart collar this summer for about $100. It will also require a monthly subscription fee.