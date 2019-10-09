The city of Mobile has its fair share of wicked history. Murders, arsons, and crimes of passion are cemented into the city's history.
The non-fiction book "Wicked Mobile" highlights many of the scandals on the underbelly of Mobile's past. The book’s author is FOX10's own investigative reporter Brendan Kirby. He sat down with anchor Lenise Ligon during FOX10 News at 4 to talk about some of the scandals in the book.
You can get a copy of Wicked Mobile at local book stores including Barnes and Noble and Page and Palette. The book is also sold on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Wicked-Mobile-Brendan-Kirby/dp/1626199132
