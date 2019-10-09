Mobile County Constable Albert Kenmar II was arrested October 2nd and charged with compounding, which is a misdemeanor.
According to Law Library, Compounding is:
A criminal act in which a person agrees not to report the occurrence of a crime or not to prosecute a criminal offender in exchange for money or other consideration.
The offense is also committed when a person accepts remuneration for encouraging a witness to be absent from a trial or employs any unlawful tactics to delay a criminal proceeding.
Kenmar is not accused of bribery, as some other news outlets have reported.
"It got me arrested. It got me humiliated," said Mobile County Constable Albert Kenmar II.
He said he was trying to do a good deed that got misconstrued into criminal activity.
"I would do that out of the goodness of my heart because I just want to help people," he added.
Kenmar said the women had been accused by one of the owners of Bargain Barn in Grand Bay of shoplifting in April.
According to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office, the owner said she saw the pair put items in their purses back in April. The owner said it was caught on video.
Detectives saw the video the owner gave them and a warrant was signed but the two were never arrested.
Kenmar said she also made a post on Facebook, with the two people's photos.
"The lady had put on Facebook that she wanted them to come face her," said Kenmar.
He added that the two women actually attend the same church ministry as him. He said they asked him to accompany them to the store.
He said he went to the store with the two people and asked for the owner. Kenmar said the owner also called Sheriff's Deputies.
Deputies took statements from the store owner, the two people, and Kenmar.
"After it was all said and done, we were standing on the sidewalk and the lady that owns the store was there just in conversation and she said, 'you know if they just pay me for what they took, I wouldn't do nothing about it, I would just let it go.' I said , 'I don't think they took anything, what amount do you think they took? I mean, I would pay that right now,' " Kenmar explained.
According to MCSO, The owner reported to deputies that Kenmar said he would pay anything if she dropped the charges.
That claim is what detectives said constituted the compounding charge, which Kenmar denies.
"I knew it couldn't be nothing but 10, 15 dollars at best. It's in a bargain store. She made the statement and I said I'd gladly pay that and I'm not denying I said that. I did say that, but I did not say I'd pay whatever amount in the world to stop this prosecution," Kenmar explained.
FOX 10 news reached out to the store owner over the phone and we went to the store in Grand Bay, but she did not want to comment.
Investigators said Kenmar was not acting as a constable when he made the offer.
Kenmar will be in court on October 23rd.
