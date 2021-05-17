MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department has released the identify of the homicide victim in a shooting early Saturday morning.

It was at 12:28 a.m. Saturday when officers responded to the shooting on Brill Road.

Police say that upon their arrival, officers found 17-year-old Harold Jordan III with apparent gunshot wounds.

Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene.

If anyone has information about this incident, call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.