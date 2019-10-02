FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- A celebration of life as family and friends gathered to pay their final respects to former Congressman Jack Edwards.
He passed away last week at the age of 91 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Those who knew Edwards best filled Trinity Presbyterian Church in Fairhope to remember his life and legacy.
From his time as a Marine to his 20 years in Congress -- his was a life of service to country.
The service started with a Presentation of the Flag, 21-gun salute, and the playing of Taps.
Elected to Congress in 1965, he was a "work horse" serving 10 terms -- his last term at the request of President Ronald Reagan. Serving under five Presidents -- he established himself in Washington as the voice of reason, leaving behind a legacy of someone who could get things done by working across the aisle.
Former Congressman Jo Bonner delivering remarks at the service recalled Edwards' impact during some of our nation's most consequential times.
"His service spanned everything from when he got elected -- President Kennedy had just been assassinated. We went through the Civil Rights Movement, the Voting Rights Act, Medicaid/Medicare expanded. We had the assassinations of Dr. King and Bobby Kennedy. Transition to the impeachment of Richard Nixon, Watergate. Then up to the time when he served under President Reagan... And he was President Reagan's point man on rebuilding our national defense," said Bonner.
Proudly representing Alabama's 1st District until 1985 -- he did it with distinction and honor.
"He did it by not pointing at himself. He never tried to draw attention to himself. He was always trying to help the people and then sort of get out of the way," recalled Bob Grip.
FOX 10's Bob Grip recalls interviewing Congressman Edwards in 1975 as a then "rookie" reporter.
"I remember asking him a question and he said how long of a sound bite do you need? -- And I said ugh 20 seconds. He gave me 20 seconds of material. I went back to the station - sure enough to the second -- 20 seconds. He was a gentleman and he was a pro," said Grip.
After his years in Washington, Edwards continued to answer the call to serve on countless boards. Many people will tell you -- they just don't make 'em anymore like Congressman Jack Edwards.
"We had him for 91 years... And we treasure each moment. But he really was gift to the nation. We are a safer world because of people like Jack Edwards," said Bonner.
Above all the awards and recognition -- his service and devotion to his family was always number one. Congressman Edwards leaves behind his wife of 65 years, a daughter and son, two grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
