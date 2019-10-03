Taqueria Mexico was back on Studio 10 to make their delicious mixed fajitas with chicken, steak and shrimp! They also made a signature appetizer, their cocktail shrimp. Of course, no Taqueria Mexico meal is complete without their famous margaritas. Taqueria Mexico was even voted "Best Margarita" in the 2019 Nappie Awards, presented by Lagniappe.
Fajitas w/ Chicken, Steak & Shrimp
All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.