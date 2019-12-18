Brewton, Ala. --Today, December 18, the U.S. Marshals arrested Brandon Lee Howell on 11 felony warrants with the Mobile County Sheriff's Office.
MCSO began investigation on Howell in October of this year and today U.S. Marshals arrested Howell in Brewton, Alabama while he was visiting a family member.
Howell is being charged with two counts of sex abuse, two counts of 1st degree rape, six counts of 1st degree sodomy and one count of sexual torture.
Howell's victims were under the age of 16 and both were known to him.
